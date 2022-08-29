Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator MMA today announced two events to cap the promotion’s biggest run of live events in years—five events, featuring four of Bellator’s championships, and over 30 fighters ranked in the top-10 of their respective weight classes will be competing during this exciting four-month span.

On Saturday, November 19 (AEDT), Bellator 288 brings two world championship bouts to Wintrust Arena in Chicago, when incumbent light heavyweight titlist Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) immediately rematches No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final, while Patricky “Pitbull” (24-10) defends his lightweight belt against undefeated, No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0).

Bellator 288 will air live and free on 10 play at 1200.

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2 – Bellator 288 on Sat. Nov 19 (AEST)

Bellator returns to the Windy City for the first time since 2019, and Illinois fight fans will find it to be well worth the wait, as 205-lb. champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC), and No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) square off in the highly anticipated Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final, a rematch after their first Grand Prix Final fight ended in a No Contest.

Vadim Nemkov, 30, of Russia is eager to make the most of his opportunity against Anderson following the dissatisfaction of their first fight. Many believe Anderson was on his way to becoming the new Bellator champion, but an accidental headbutt ended the fight just five seconds prematurely. Adamant that he will “correct his mistakes,” Nemkov has been next to perfect in his Bellator tenure.

The protégé of the legendary Fedor Emelianenko is unbeaten in eight Bellator fights, including a title-clinching knockout victory over heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in August 2020, stoppages of former champions Liam McGeary and Rafael Carvalho, and two sound defeats over Phil Davis. Facing off with Anderson again allows Nemkov the opportunity to erase the lone semi-blemish of his record.

Rockford, Ill’s, Corey Anderson believes that he would have won the match in its later rounds if not for the headbutt that stopped the fight with just five seconds remaining in the third frame. The 32-year-old’s path to the Bellator title fight was dominant, outclassing Dutch star Melvin Manhoef in his Bellator debut before knocking out Grand Prix opponents Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and Bader to reach Nemkov in the finals.

Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – Bellator 288 on Sat. Nov 19 (AEST)

Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, 36, captured the title in November by knocking out Ireland’s Peter Queally in the second round of their Bellator 270 rematch. ‘Pitbull’ will look to defend his title for the first time against the undefeated Nurmagomedov. With a victory, Pitbull would retain his title and maintain his and his brother Patricio’s status as the lone brothers to simultaneously hold MMA world championships.

Fresh off a blistering first-round submission victory against Chris Gonzalez at last month’s Bellator 283, No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0) will look to fulfill the prophecy foretold by his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and become Bellator’s lightweight champion. At just 24 years old, Nurmagomedov’s rapid rise to the top of the division has been thrilling and he now sets his sights on dethroning Pitbull in the co-main event of the blockbuster Bellator 288 event, becoming Bellator’s youngest reigning champion in the process.

Bellator MMA Is Back In 2022. LIVE and free on 10 play.

Bellator - 2022 Events Schedule

Bellator – Past Events Library