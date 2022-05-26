Bellator 285: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator returns to Dublin for a stacked card headlined by the lightweight clash between Henderson and Queally.

The main card will now also feature a top-ten featherweight tilt as No. 4-ranked Mads Burnell (16-4 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) of Denmark takes on No. 6-ranked contender Pedro “The Game” Carvalho (12-6 MMA, 5-3 BMMA) of Ireland in a high-stakes, fan-friendly affair.

Ranked third in arguably Bellator's deepest division, Mads Burnell, 28, has established himself as one of the most talented contenders at featherweight since signing in 2020. The former Cage Warriors champion rattled off three straight wins over Darko Banović, Saul Rogers, and Emmanuel Sanchez before being narrowly outpointed by Ádám Borics in a highly technical contest earlier this year. A dominant grappler, Burnell will look to return to the win column against Carvalho as he looks to solidify his status as a top title contender for Patricio Pitbull’s crown.

No. 6-ranked featherweight contender Pedro Carvalho, 26, will relish the opportunity to fight in his adopted home of Dublin, Ireland. The SBG Ireland product is a potent submission threat, notching half of his professional victories by way of submission. Carvalho sees in a matchup with Burnell an opportunity to turn his recent fortunes around and crack the elusive featherweight top-five in front of a raucous hometown crowd on September 23.Main card for the talent-stacked Bellator Dublin: Henderson vs. Queally

Bellator Dublin: Henderson vs Queally Main Card:

Saturday, September 24 (AEST) 0600-0830 - live and free on 10 play

Lightweight Bout: #3-Benson Henderson (29-11) vs. #5-Peter Queally (13-6)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1) vs. #8-Yoel Romero (14-6)

Bantamweight Bout: #7-James Gallagher (11-2) vs. Brett Johns (18-3)

Featherweight Bout: Mads Burnell (16-4) vs. Pedro Carvalho (12-6)

