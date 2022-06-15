Bellator 283: Main Card Confirmed

Main Card Update: Due to injury Patricio Pitbull will no longer defend his title against Sidney Outlaw at Bellator 283

The main and co-main event of Bellator 283 at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, on July 22 have been shuffled following the news that Patricky “Pitbull” has been forced out of his lightweight championship fight against Sidney Outlaw because of injury.

As a result, former welterweight champion and No. 3-ranked Douglas “The Phenom” Lima (32-10 MMA, 14-6 BMMA) will take on the surging No. 4-ranked contender Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson (15-4 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) in a five-round 170-pound headliner, while No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Sidney “Da Gun” Outlaw (16-4 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) will now compete against Tofiq Musayev (18-4 MMA) after his original opponent Adam Piccolotti also withdrew because of injury. Musayev, who is making his Bellator debut, is the former RIZIN lightweight title and holds a victory current Bellator champion "Patricky Pitbull".

The main card of Bellator 283: Lima vs. Jackson airs live on 10 play at 1200 AEST, and also features undefeated No. 3-ranked lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) putting his unbeaten record on the line against Team Alpha Male’s Chris “CG” Gonzalez (7-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA).

Former Bellator welterweight title challenger Lorenz “The Monsoon” Larkin (24-7 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) and top Russian prospect Mukhamed “Cherkes” Berkhamov (15-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) will be battling at 170-pounds, while the opening main card fight sees No. 5-ranked heavyweight Davion Franklin (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) tangle with Brazil’s Marcelo Golm (9-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA).

Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson Main Card - UPDATED:

Saturday, July 23 (AEST) 1200-1430 - live and free on 10 play

Welterweight 5-Round Main Event: #3-Douglas Lima (32-10) vs. #4-Jason Jackson (15-4)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: #1-Sidney Outlaw (16-4) vs. Tofiq Musayev (18-4)

Lightweight Bout: #3-Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) vs. Chris Gonzalez (7-1)

Welterweight Bout: Lorenz Larkin (24-7) vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1)

Heavyweight Bout: #8-Davion Franklin (5-0) vs. Marcelo Golm (9-3)

Bellator MMA Is Back In 2022. LIVE and free on 10 play.

Bellator - 2022 Events Schedule

Bellator – Past Events Library