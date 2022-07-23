Bellator 283: Fight Night Results

#4-Jason Jackson (16-4) defeated #3-Douglas Lima (32-11) via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Jason Jackson following his victory: “I just did what I had to and did the strategy that I knew I had to. I didn’t want to risk it because, at the level that we’re fighting at, anything could happen. I wanted to take him to deep waters and drown him, so I came prepared for five rounds. I could go 10, 20, it doesn’t matter. Ain’t no way 25 minutes was going to stop me.”

“If they come to me with a fight and it’s not the title, it better have a lot of money. Right now, I want one thing, and that’s the title. I want to be a champion. I want to be the champ. I’m going to be the champ.”

“When you're this close, you’ve just got to keep going. Once the timing’s right, there’s nothing anyone can do to stop it. This is God’s plan.”

Tofiq Musayev (19-4) defeated #1-Sidney Outlaw (16-5) via KO (punch) at :27 of round one

Tofiq Musayev post-fight quotes: “First of all, I want to thank my coaches and club Sanford. I respect my opponent. I appreciate him for a good fight. As for how the fight was, I hope the fans can tell better.”

“I would love to fight with ‘Pitbull’ back home, in my home country of Azerbaijan. That would be cool. As I said, since ‘Pitbull’ is the one who wanted to have a rematch with me, I want to fight him. Of course, after every training camp, you improve your technique, you get better. I just think it’s going to be a more exciting fight.”

“We have a good friendship with Usman. We respect him as a fighter, but he’s not in my plans to fight anytime soon. My plan is to fight with ‘Pitbull.’ I saw in one of his interviews that he wants the rematch, so let’s do it.”

#3-Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0) defeated Chris Gonzalez (7-2) via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:54 of round one

Usman Nurmagomedov had this to say following his emphatic finish: “I never try to guess the future, I just go with the flow. I was ready for three rounds, but a finish is a finish; I’m always looking for a finish, and tonight it happened again. I’m thankful. I had a very good camp and no injuries, thank God, so if Bellator offers me a fight next week, I’m ready to take it.”

“When I wrapped my hands around his neck and I locked the choke, I knew there was no way he was going to get out of it. When he tapped, I was very happy.”

“Honestly, I haven’t watched [Patricky Pitbull’s] fights that much, but if they offer me this fight, I’m gonna watch every single one of them. I’m gonna make a strategy, me and my team. I heard there will be an event in October. If they offer me this fight in October, I would love to take it and go. As far as how it’s going to go, I’m just going to go out there and be myself, as always.”

Lorenz Larkin (24-7) and Mukhamed Berkhamov (14-0) ends in a no-contest (illegal blow) at 2:52 of round one

Marcelo Golm (10-3) defeated #8-Davion Franklin (5-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:36 of round three

