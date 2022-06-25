Bellator 282: Fight Night Results

C-Johnny Eblen (12-0) defeated Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Johnny Eblen following his championship win: “It sounds like what it’s supposed to sound like. During this whole week, I knew this was gonna happen. I had doubts, but I worked through them. Now, I’m a champion. The only emotion I felt was when I saw my mom after I won the belt. She hates this sport; she hates that I fight. Yet, she traveled across the country to watch this fight. When I was in the cage, I was more excited, like, ‘Damn, I took this from a legend.’ It sounds right.”

“I expected it. I know a lot of haters and a lot of doubters doubted me and thought I would be finished. The way I fought, that’s the way I spar. That’s a normal Thursday sparring session. It was just another Thursday sparring session. I hurt him, and I fucking dominated the wrestling and dominated the grappling. It just shuts up the haters and shuts up the doubters. There’s no question I’m the best middleweight in the world.”

“He didn’t hit that hard. He had a couple stiff jabs. He landed a good calf kick. But no, I hit way harder than him.”

“I’m pretty happy I’m the champion of BELLATOR, and I plan to keep it that way.”

#9-Danny Sabatello (13-1) defeated #6-Leandro Higo (21-6) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Sabatello following his win: “That was fucking awesome. Obviously, any time I can rile up the crowd, whether they’re on my side or not, that’s music to my ears. I weathered that storm, I smiled, and I absolutely fucking dominated him.”

“I get in these guys’ heads before these fights. I very much believe in mental warfare. Once we got into that cage, he was a little timid; a little cautious. He was very scared in there. When I went back and showed him I don’t give a fuck, I fucking broke him. Higo’s a fucking animal, and for me to dominate an animal, that just shows how good I am. Stots doesn’t stand a chance!”

“I feed off excitement, I feed off pressure, and I feed off emotion. I love when people are acknowledging me. We won tonight, and we’re gonna party like fucking champions tonight.”

“He seemed like a little bitch to me. I’m gonna smoke that motherfucker. With Higo, I couldn’t take too many risks; I had to play it smart. I don’t have to fight smart against Stots; I can do whatever I want with this guy because he’s a bum.”

“Right when that bell rang, I didn’t even give a fuck about Higo. I just started picturing Stots and what I’m gonna do to this fucker, and I’m gonna bash his head in.”

“No. Stots is actually an insanely great matchup for me. With Higo, it neutralizes everything with his jiu jitsu. I can dominate him, but all he needs is a split-second. You make one fucking mistake, your lights are out. A guy like Stots, I’ll just fucking smash him. If I make a mistake, what is he going to do? He can’t finish me.”

#4-Magomed Magomedov (19-2) defeated #10-Enrique Barzola (18-6-2) via submission (guillotine) at 1:27 of round four

Magomedov following his victory: “There’s a lot of emotion going on right now. I’m truly happy to get back on the winning track, especially against such a tough opponent. The most important thing for me was to get back on the winning track. If I keep winning, everything’s going to be good. The thing I hate most in this world is to lose.”

“This is exactly what I was expecting. I know that the guy is super tough, and that this wasn’t going to be an easy fight. I have a lot of moves. He was trying to take me down and go to the double leg. After a lot of those attempts, I realized, and I’m confident in that guillotine.”

“For this training camp, I was getting ready in the school of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and those people took me in like family. Those people took me apart in training; they kept smashing me in our training sessions. But this is what makes you a top fighter.”

“It’s a professional sport. He’s doing his job to feed his family, and I’m doing my job to feed my family. I do respect all of my opponents, but when I walk in the cage, I become a bad guy. Before and after, I’m cool.”

Brennan Ward (16-6) defeated Kassius Kayne (12-8) via TKO (punches) at 1:11 of round two

Brennan Ward following his fight: “He was a little more aggressive than I thought. I thought I was gonna be the first one to throw punches, but he caught me with a 1-2 right off the rip. I was a little tired coming off the bench in the second round, but I knew he couldn’t hit me. Once my wind was back, I was like, ‘Alright, here we go.’”

“I do this part-time, I really do. That’s no bullshit. I’ll be real here – I only train two, maybe three days a week. I gotta train more; I’m not gonna be able to beat the next level guys [training part-time].”

“I can throw bombs with the best of ‘em. I can punch with the best of ‘em, power-wise. I want to knock dudes out. Yeah, I might look sloppy some times, but I’m throwing fucking hard, man. If I catch you, you’re getting knocked out. As professionals, our dude is to finish fucking fights. I don’t ever want to leave it to the judges.”

