Bellator 281: Fight Night Results

IC- Logan Storley (14-1) defeated #1-Michael Page (20-2) via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48)

Logan Storley speaking after becoming the interim welterweight world champion: "Thanks for having me London, boo me all you want, nobody stands with him, don't boo me, see you on your way out"

"I've never felt that speed or agility, I saw the big shots coming and I put my head down. They can boo me all they want, I did what I needed to do and now I'm a world champ."

"Jason Jackson is a teammate of mine, but if him and Douglas Lima fight I'll have to fight the winner. That's just the business we are in, we are prizefighters."

#4-Fabian Edwards (10-2) defeated Lyoto Machida (26-12) via KO (punches) at 3:18 of round one

Fabian Edwards on his impressive KO win over Lyoto Machida: “The Edwards brothers are known for their elbows, he should have f---- known they were coming.”

On what he thought when he saw Machida walking to the cage: “I thought, I’m a fucking legend myself, I’m a Birmingham legend, I’m back baby.”

On who he wants next: “Everyone.”

#3-Kana Watanabe (11-1-1) defeated #2-Denise Kielholtz (6-4) via submission (triangle) at 3:03 of round two

#8-Paul Daley (44-18-2) defeated Wendell Giacomo (9-3) via KO (punches) at 4:09 of round two

Paul Daley on his retirement following his win over Wendell Giacomo: “It is amazing. I am emotional. Everyone here has supported me since day one - my mom, my family, and the fans. If it weren’t for the fans, I wouldn’t have had as long as the career that I’ve had.”

“The loyalty has been undeniable. I have been at the very high of the sport, and the very low. The fans have never left me.”

“He was a tough guy, regardless of the record. I wasn’t here to quit tonight. I was here to win.”

Simon Biyong (8-2) defeated Luke Trainer (5-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 28-27)

Simon Biyong speaking after his unanimous decision win against Luke Trainer:

“First of all, thank you London! It is because of you we are here. I also want to thank Bellator for this opportunity.”

[On the Cameroon heart] "It is an honor to represent my country. I come from a small country where MMA is not that big, and for me it is a big thing to be here.”

“This is a reintroduction. When I first fought in the U.S., things didn’t go my way. But I am back!”

