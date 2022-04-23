Bellator 279: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 / Archuleta vs Stots will be telecast tomorrow at 1230 AEST, live and free on 10 play.
- Featherweight World Title Bout: C-Cris “Cyborg” (144) vs. #1-Arlene Blencowe (144.6)
- Interim Bantamweight World Title Bout: #1-Juan Archuleta (134.6) vs. #3-Raufeon Stots (135)
- Bantamweight World Grand Prix Opening Round Bout: #2-Patchy Mix (135) vs. #5-Kyoji Horiguchi (134.2)
- Flyweight Bout: #1-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. Justine Kish (125.2)
Bellator 279: Main Card Confirmed