Bellator 279: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator MMA has announced its return to the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where Honolulu’s Neal S. Blaisdell Arena will play home to an extremely stacked duo of events on back-to-back nights Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 (AEST).

Sunday's Bellator 279 will feature the launch of the highly anticipated one-million-dollar Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. The headliner will see a rematch between the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time, Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) and Australia’s No. 1-ranked Arlene Blencowe (15-8), who will look to claim gold in her third attempt at a world title.

Former champion, No. 1-ranked Juan Archuleta (25-3) will challenge No. 3-ranked Raufeon Stots (17-1) for the interim bantamweight title, following the news that incumbent champion Sergio Pettis is on the shelf with an injury.

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 / Archuleta vs Stots will air live and free on 10 play at 1230 on Sunday, April 24 (AEST).

Also scheduled for a return to action, Honolulu’s own former Women’s Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) will return home to compete against Justine Kish (7-5) as the No. 1 ranked women’s flyweight looks to start her journey back to a world title in the same arena two of the most memorable Bellator main events in recent memory took place.

Opening the four-fight main card is another Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal matchup between No. 2-ranked bantamweight Patchy Mix (15-1) and former Bellator and Rizin Bantamweight World Champion Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4).

Featherweight world champion and top-ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter Cris “Cyborg” has made three straight title defenses including a second-round submission of Arlene Blencowe in 2020, which surprisingly is the lone submission victory of her storied career.

The Brazilian native who currently fights out of Las Vegas, Nev. is a “Grand Slam Champion” having won belts in four different organizations. She sports 20 wins by finish with victories over elite competition including Holly Holm, Leslie Smith (twice), Gina Carano and aims to further her legacy as the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time in the rematch versus Blencowe.

Australia’s Blencowe is Bellator’s No. 6 pound-for-pound female fighter and the No. 1 ranked featherweight. She has won five of her last six fights and earned her shot at the world title rematch with a unanimous decision over Pam Sorenson at Bellator 271 in November.

Currently Bellator’s No. 2 ranked bantamweight, Patchy Mix recently defeated James Gallagher via submission in his last outing at Bellator 270 in Dublin. Mix has made a name for himself in the Bellator cage by displaying impressive submissions and his lone professional loss came to former champion Juan Archuleta.

He now faces Horiguchi, another former world champion who hails from Takasaki, Japan. The American Top Team prodigy Horiguchi became a simultaneous, two-promotion champion in 2019 after he upset then-v champion Darrion Caldwell while also holding the RIZIN Championship.

After he was forced to relinquish his Bellator title due to an injury, Horiguchi nearly got his hands back on Bellator’s title but was stopped by current champion Sergio Pettis in December. The No. 5 ranked bantamweight now aims to get back in the winning column and recapture his belt, along with the million-dollar prize that awaits the winner of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix.

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2 / Archuleta vs. Stots Main Card:

Sunday, April 24 1230-1500 (AEST) – live and free on 10 play

Featherweight World Title Bout: C-Cris “Cyborg” (25-2, 1 NC) vs. #1-Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

Interim Bantamweight World Title Bout: #1-Juan Archuleta (25-3) vs. #3-Raufeon Stots (17-1)

Flyweight Bout: #1-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) vs. Justine Kish (7-5)

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Bout: #2-Patchy Mix (15-1) vs. #5-Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4)

Watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2

Bellator - 2022 Events Schedule

Bellator 278: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator – Past Events Library