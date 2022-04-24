Bellator 279: Fight Night Results

All the results from Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2. Don't forget that you can catch all the action live and free on 10 play.

C-Cris “Cyborg” (26-2) defeated #1-Arlene Blencowe (15-9) via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45)

#3-Raufeon Stots (18-1) defeated #1-Juan Archuleta (25-4) via knockout (punch) at :16 of round three

Justine Kish (8-5) defeated #1-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

#2-Patchy Mix (16-1) defeated #5-Kyoji Horiguchi (29-5) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Yancy Medeiros (16-8) defeated #6-Emmanuel Sanchez (20-8) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

