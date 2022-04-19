Bellator 278: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator MMA has announced additional information on its return to the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where Honolulu’s Neal S. Blaisdell Arena will play home to a pair of events on back-to-back days Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 (AEST).

Bellator 278 is headlined by a Women’s Flyweight World Championship main event pitting undefeated Juliana Velasquez (12-0) against former U.S. Marine and No. 2-ranked flyweight Liz Carmouche (16-7).

In addition, a pair of “Wild Card” matchups will be held, with the winner of each 135-pound contest officially punching their ticket into the one-million-dollar Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix.

The first “Wild Card” fight features No. 8-ranked Josh Hill (21-4) facing Enrique Barzola (17-5-2) with the winner moving on to meet Magomed Magomedov in the quarterfinals. The second “Wild Card” contest will see #9-Jornel Lugo (8-0) take on Danny Sabatello (11-1) with the victor going on to face Leandro Higo. Dates for both pending quarterfinal matchups will be announced shortly.

The main card of Friday’s Bellator 278 event also features two additional marquee main card bouts, a light heavyweight pairing pitting Christian Edwards (5-1) versus Grant Neal (6-1), as well as a 160-pound contract weight scrap between Manny Muro (12-7) and Nate Andrews (16-4).

Bellator 278: Velasquez vs Carmouche Main Card:

Saturday, April 23 1200-1430 (AEST) - live and free on 10 play

Flyweight World Title Bout: C-Juliana Velasquez (22-5) vs. #2-Liz Carmouche (16-7)

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Wild Card Bout: #8-Josh Hill (21-4) vs. Enrique Barzola (17-5-2)

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Wild Card Bout: #9-Jornel Lugo (8-0) vs. Danny Sabatello (11-1)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (5-1) vs. Grant Neal (6-1)

160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Manny Muro (12-7) vs. Nate Andrews (16-4)

