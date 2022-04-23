Bellator 278: Fight Night Results

All the results from Bellator 278: Velasquez vs Carmouche. Don't forget that you can catch all the action live and free on 10 play.

#2-Liz Carmouche (16-7) defeated C-Juliana Velasquez (12-1) via KO (elbows) at 4:47 of round four

Enrique Barzola (18-5-2) defeated Nikita Mikhailov (9-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Danny Sabatello (11-1) defeated #9-Jornel Lugo (8-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Grant Neal (7-1) defeated Christian Edwards (5-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Manny Muro (13-7) defeated Nate Andrews (16-5) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

