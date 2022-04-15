Bellator

Bellator 277: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 will be telecast tomorrow at 1200 AEST, live and free on 10 play.

  • Featherweight World Championship: C-A.J. McKee (144.4) vs. #1-Patricio Pitbull (144.6)
  • Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final: C-Vadim Nemkov (204.4) vs. #1-Corey Anderson (205)
  • 150-Pound Contract Weight Bout: #4-Aaron Pico (149.4) vs. Adli Edwards (149.6)
  • Heavyweight Bout: #5-Tim Johnson (260) vs. #4-Linton Vassell (239.6)

Watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 live and free on 10 play

