Bellator 277: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2

All the results from Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2. Don't forget that you can catch all the action live and free on 10 play.

#1-Patricio Pitbull (32-5) defeated C-A.J. McKee (18-0) via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

C-Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) vs. #1-Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) has been ruled a no-contest (accidental headbutt)

#4-Aaron Pico (10-3) defeated Adli Edwards (9-2) via TKO (punches) at :55 of round three

#4-Linton Vassell (23-8) defeated #5-Tim Johnson (15-9) via (TKO) strikes at 4:21 of round one

