Bellator 276: Fight Night Results

Featherweight Main Event: #2-Adam Borics (18-1) defeated #2-Mads Burnell (16-4) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Adam Borics on becoming next in line for a world championship: “Look I am not even breathing! The hard work pays off guys! I am next!

“I wanted to kick more, If I could have gotten two more calf kicks in, I think I could have taken him down. Mads is a tough guy.”

Light Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Phil Davis (24-6, 1 NC) defeated #4-Julius Anglickas (10-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Phil Davis on what’s next in his career: “What’s next for me is an ice bath, two ibuprofens and we’ll go from there.”

“I’d have to go up to heavyweight to fight Bader, and I’d hate to say it - but he looks pretty unstoppable at heavyweight. I’m just going to look to beat whoever they put in front of me.”

Middleweight Bout: #3-Johnny Eblen (11-0) defeated #1-John Salter (18-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Johnny Eblen on taking on the middleweight champion: “Gegard Mousasi said he didn’t even know who I was ... He is an old ass lion, I’m a young lion.”

“It was a boring first round, but it’s motivation to get back to the drawing board so I can give fans a better show.”

Lightweight Bout: Gadzhi Rabadanov (17-4-2) defeated Jay-Jay Wilson (8-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

