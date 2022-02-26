Bellator 275: Fight Night Results

C- Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) defeated #1- Austin Vanderford (11-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:25 of round one

Gegard Mousasi defends his middleweight title: “Well, I was taking my time, I wanted to hurt him. I never said I was the best middleweight, but now I’m going to say it, I’m the best middleweight.

“From now on I am going to destroy some people. I’m good, I’m confident, I’m at my best ever. I’ve never been so confident in my life.”

#5- Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) defeated #4- Leah McCourt (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Sinead Kavanagh following her unanimous decision win: “The knee went at the first second, it just buckled and I could hardly even stand. I had to turn this into a dog fight, but I told you guys I have a good game on the ground. I just ground my teeth and dug deep. I have full Irish heart and fighting heart, that is what that was.”

Ciaran Clark (5-0) defeated Abou Tounkara (7-3) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of round one

Ciaran Clarke speaking following the win in front of his home fans: “Look I’m delighted to get this victory in front of the Irish fans. I feel terrible that it happened via injury, but I’m so happy to get the victory in Bellator. Thanks to Scott Coker and everyone for having me fight on the main card.

“This is a dream come true. Look at me now; years ago I was the swing bout, now I’m on the main card.”

Khasan Magomedsharipov (7-0) defeated Jose Sanchez (11-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

#9- Jornel Lugo (8-0) defeated Brian Moore (14-9) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

