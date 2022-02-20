Bellator 274: Fight Night Results

#5-Logan Storley (13-1) defeated #4-Neiman Gracie (11-3) via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46)

Logan Storley following his win: “That fight right there, I had to dig deep. That’s those farm roots. That’s Midwest. Figuring out who you are in the fourth round and coming back.

“I was stung for a little bit but I was playing and moving. And then he started wearing himself out and I landed it. I’m a fighter now. That proved it right there. Any doubt I ever had about taking a punch, fighting the best guys – that’s the No. 4 guy in the world – and I just beat him. It was 25 minutes on the feet. That was the most fun I’ve ever had competing in my life.

“I want the belt. That’s why I got in this business. I didn’t get it done at the NCAA level and that drives me today. To be the best in the world. Once I’m the best in the world, then it’s time to go do something else. I want to be the best in the world and I want the title next.”

#9-Andrey Koreshkov (25-4) defeated Chance Rencountre (16-5) via TKO (body kick) at :38 of round one

Andrey Koreshkov returns with a vengeance: ““It’s what we prepared for. The spinning back-kick is like a tradition for Storm School. Hey Bellator, I know you prepare many tournaments in Europe. And I know one guy – Paul Daley – I want to kick his ass. He doesn’t like wrestling just like me. We will show a great stand-up fight and I will knock him out.”

Adam Piccolotti (13-4) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (31-13-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Adam Piccolotti continues his winning ways: “I’d give myself a B+. My jiujitsu was an A. My jiujitsu was on point. My wrestling felt really strong. My striking was a little hesitant. It was a mixture. It was me being a little hesitant but it was also me having a ton of respect for Georgi. I knew Georgi was ready to come in and have a firefight. He was ready to wait for me to make any sort of opening or any sort of mistake. He was going to try to make it a dogfight which is the opposite fight of what I wanted to have tonight. It was a strong B+.

“I want somebody in the top five. I don’t care. There’s a lot of good guys in my division right now but there’s no one better than me.”

Brennan Ward (15-6) defeated Brandon Bell (10-11) via TKO (punches) at 0:32 of round two

Brennan Ward after his return to Bellator: “Everybody who came out, thank you. I got support from every aspect of my life. I know I got my Union brothers in here. I got my two coaches right there. They’ve been with me throughout this whole rollercoaster. And my family, my girl, my daughter, my parents, my sister, everybody – I came here tonight for myself and I came here tonight to show the world that you can go to hell and you can come back. You can come back.

“A lot of days away. Brandon Bell took some shots. I thought I was going to knock him out. He’s a tough guy, man. It felt good. It felt good to be back. I’ve got a lot more to show. And I got more to come. You know that you’re going to have to see me face a top 10 guy next. You know it. You know I have to.”

“I see a lot of these dudes in the top 10 I respect. I know Scott Coker is going to pick me out somebody good. Test one of these young guys that you got. Test one of these young guys like I used to get tested when I was a young guy coming up. I’m the gatekeeper now. Test one of these young boys against me!”

#8-Davion Franklin (5-0) defeated #9-Said Sowma (8-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Davion Franklin had this to say following his win: ““I was just trying to get him off me. I knew he wanted to hold me against the fence and try to tire me out. It didn’t work so I knew I needed to figure something out to get him off me. I would like to fight Linton Vassell next sometime over the summer. That would give me enough time to continue to correct some errors I made tonight.”

