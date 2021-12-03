Bellator 272: Main Card Confirmed

BELLATOR MMA has confirmed the full fight card for BELLATOR MMA 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi card at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The event puts a stamp on the 2021 calendar year and is set to begin on 10 play at 1400 AEDT.

In the main event of the evening, current BELLATOR Bantamweight World Champion Sergio Pettis (21-5) puts his belt on the line against former BELLATOR 135-pound titleholder and current RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3). The co-main event features former featherweight world title challenger No. 4-ranked Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6) versus former UFC standout and No. 9-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (16-3, 1 NC).

Also anchoring the main card will be a bantamweight bout between UFC veteran Jared Scoggins (10-1) and No. 7-ranked Josh Hill (20-4), as well as undefeated American Top Team-product, and No. 5-ranked middleweight Johnny Eblen (9-0), who looks to protect his unblemished record against BELLATOR newcomer Collin Huckbody (10-3).

Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III (8-4-1) returns to the Scott Coker-led promotion, as he prepares for battle with John de Jesus (14-9) in featherweight action, while Dan Moret (15-6) and Spike Carlyle (12-3) meet in a 160-lb contract weight matchup.