Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Bellator 271: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 271: Weigh-In Results

Belllator 271: Miami: Cyborg vs Kavanagh

Main Card:

  • Featherweight World Title Bout: C-Cris “Cyborg” (145) vs. #5-Sinead Kavanagh (145)
  • Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #5-Tyrell Fortune (253.8) vs. #6-Linton Vassell (239.2)
  • Featherweight Bout: #6-Aaron Pico (145.4) vs. #8-Justin Gonzales (145.6)
  • Featherweight Bout: #1-Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. #7-Pam Sorenson (146)

Preliminary Card:

  • Heavyweight Bout: #7-Steve Mowry (249.6) vs. Rakim Cleveland (249.6)
  • Flyweight Bout: Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.4)
  • Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (177.8)*
  • Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145.4) vs. Colton Hamm (145.8)
  • 128-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. Taylor Turner (127.2)
  • Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (256.6) vs. Muhammed DeReese (255)
  • Welterweight Bout: Mahmoud Sebie (170.8) vs. Ethan Hughes (170.8)

*Missed weight

For upcoming event details, check the schedule here

To watch past events on demand, check the Past Events Library here

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

    Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

    Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
    Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

    Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

    Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
    Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

    Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

    Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
    Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

    Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

    Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
    Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

    Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

    Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play