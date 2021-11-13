Bellator 271: Weigh-In Results

Main Card:
- Featherweight World Title Bout: C-Cris “Cyborg” (145) vs. #5-Sinead Kavanagh (145)
- Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #5-Tyrell Fortune (253.8) vs. #6-Linton Vassell (239.2)
- Featherweight Bout: #6-Aaron Pico (145.4) vs. #8-Justin Gonzales (145.6)
- Featherweight Bout: #1-Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. #7-Pam Sorenson (146)
Preliminary Card:
- Heavyweight Bout: #7-Steve Mowry (249.6) vs. Rakim Cleveland (249.6)
- Flyweight Bout: Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.4)
- Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (177.8)*
- Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145.4) vs. Colton Hamm (145.8)
- 128-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. Taylor Turner (127.2)
- Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (256.6) vs. Muhammed DeReese (255)
- Welterweight Bout: Mahmoud Sebie (170.8) vs. Ethan Hughes (170.8)
*Missed weight
