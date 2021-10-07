Bellator 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh

Bellator MMA announced today that current 145-pound world champion and top-ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter Cris “Cyborg” will make her third straight featherweight title defense when she takes on the No. 5-ranked contender and Irish boxing sensation Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator MMA 271, Friday, Nov. 12, from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

10 play will televise the main card live at 1pm AEST on November 13.

The co-main event features two top-5 heavyweight contenders going toe-to-toe as No. 4-ranked Tyrell Fortune (11-1) squares up with No. 5-ranked Linton Vassell (20-8).

Also on the card, a featured featherweight fight between No. 5-ranked Aaron Pico (8-3) and undefeated, No. 8-ranked Justin Gonzales (12-0) and a women’s featherweight matchup between No. 1-ranked Arlene Blencowe (14-8) and No. 7-ranked Pam Sorenson (9-3). Kicking off the main card will be a heavyweight attraction between undefeated, No. 6-ranked Steve Mowry (9-0) and former PFL competitor Rakim Cleveland (22-13-1).

Only the second Bellator woman’s featherweight champion in the company’s history, “Cyborg” (24-2, 1 NC) aims to further her legacy as the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time when she battles the pride of Dublin less than two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Currently fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev., “Cyborg” is coming off the second defense of her Bellator crown when she scored a vicious TKO over Leslie Smith at 4:51 of the fifth round in May 2021. After previously holding gold in STRIKEFORCE, UFC and Invicta, the Brazilian native made history by capturing the Bellator title to become a “Grand Slam Champion” with belts in four different organizations. The hard-hitting, 36-year-old sports 20 wins by finish with victories over punishing competition, including Julia Budd, Holly Holm, Smith (twice), Marloes Coenen, and Gina Carano.

Kavanagh (7-4), a winner of her last two Bellator outings, strives to live up to her “KO” moniker when she attempts to stop the sport’s most dominant female athlete. The former amateur boxing champion is poised for the breakout moment of her career at Bellator MMA 271 when the SBG Ireland-product attempts to do what only two other women fighters have previously accomplished; defeat “Cyborg.”

31-year-old Tyrell Fortune was thrust into the spotlight as one of the rare talents to start his professional career with the BELLATOR promotion. Known for his Olympic-caliber wrestling ability, Fortune has proven to be much more than a wrestler, becoming a fearsome and dynamic striker earning knockouts with his fists in seven of his 11 victories. Currently BELLATOR’s No. 4-ranked heavyweight, he recently defeated Matt Mitrione, causing him to submit to strikes at BELLATOR 262.

Former two-time light heavyweight title challenger, Linton Vassell bulked his way up to heavyweight where he has found immediate success, finishing both Ronny Markes and Sergei Kharitonov to solidify himself as the number five ranked big man in the division. A proud British fighter, “The Swarm” will be making his 15th promotional appearance at BELLATOR 271, averaging nearly two fights a year since signing with BELLATOR eight years ago in 2013.

A former freestyle wrestler who took home the California state high school title and placed second at the 2016 U.S. Olympic team trials, Pico hopes to continue his ascension toward a BELLATOR title with a fifth consecutive victory. Fighting out of the famed Jackson-Wink gym in Albuquerque, N.M.., the father of an infant son born in late July 2021 has stopped his past four opponents, including a pair of highlight reel knockouts. On Nov. 12, the 25-year-old knockout artist and Whittier, Calif., native will face his toughest test to date with plans to enter the 145-pound title conversation.

After signing with BELLATOR in September 2020, “J-Train” Gonzales made his promotional debut nine months later and earned a hard-fought split decision win over Tywan Claxton at BELLATOR MMA 260. Hailing from Greeley, Colo., the former LFA featherweight champion has knocked out four of his last seven opponents, including two in the opening round.

Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh Fight Card: