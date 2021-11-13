Bellator 271: Aussie Arlene Blencowe goes head to head against Pam Sorenson

Blencowe was brutal as she began strongly with an early right hand that set the tone for the first round against her American rival.

The Aussie went from strength to strength in the second half, trading blows with Sorenson however it was Blencowe’s deadly right swing that was proving too hard to handle for the American.

Sorensen tried her best to take down Blencowe in the closing stages of the second round however she was ultimately unsuccessful.

Blencowe’s dominance carried over into the final round, landing blow after blow on a heavy-footed Sorenson before taking out the fight by unanimous decision.

Blencowe was happy with the outcome but knew that there was plenty room for improvement. Here is what she had to say after the fight:

“I am my own worst critic. It wasn’t the performance that we trained for, or that I was hoping for. I felt my first right hand land and then just went head hunting with my hands. I was respecting her take downs.”

“I feel like I’m such a well-rounded fighter now. I didn’t showcase any of that. I didn’t hit the ground though.”

“You know what is not next? Retirement. I’m 38. Old girls rule. Retirement is nowhere near on the horizon. I’m No. 1 in the division. It is only up from here.”

“I’m heading home to Australia. I haven’t been home in six months. I haven’t seen my kids, my partner, my family, my friends. I’m just going to go home and enjoy the rest of the year. I’ll just enjoy some family time.”

“Pam Sorenson is a tough girl. She tried to take me down. I went head hunting and really wanted the knockout. I am convinced that I did enough to win the fight.”

