Bellator 270: Main Card Confirmed

In the promotion’s explosive return to Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, Nov. 6, Waterford’s No. 4-ranked Peter Queally (13-5-1) will go head-to-head against 23-time Bellator veteran and No. 1-ranked Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) for the second time in six months as the warriors battle to claim the recently vacated Bellator Lightweight World Championship.

In the co-main event of Bellator MMA 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2 at the 3Arena, No. 6-ranked James Gallagher (11-1) and No. 3-ranked Patrick “Patchy” Mix (14-1) will square off in a brilliant bantamweight battle of grappling specialists.

During their initial encounter at Bellator MMA 258 on May 8, 2021, Queally, a longtime training partner of Conor McGregor, landed three punishing elbows from his back late in the second and opened a brutal cut to Pitbull’s forehead. Despite best efforts from the cut man to halt the bleeding, the ringside doctor stopped the contest upon examination after the second round, thus awarding Queally the TKO victory.

Rounding out the 10 play telecast will be a pair of hotly contested featherweight bouts. Immediately prior to the co-main event, a pair of top-10 contenders hope to continue their ascent toward a 145-pound title shot as No. 6-ranked Daniel Weichel (41-12) will take on No. 7-ranked Pedro Carvalho (11-5). Opening the televised portion will be an international featherweight fracas pitting undefeated Ilias Bulaid (2-0) of Morocco by way of the Netherlands against once-beaten Parisian Georges Sasu (5-1).

Main Card confirmed for Bellator 270: Gallagher vs. Mix