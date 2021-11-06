Bellator 270: Fight Night Results

#1-Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) defeated #4-Peter Queally (13-5-1) via knockout (punches) at 1:05 of round one

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire “He (Queally) thought that I was going to kick his leg again. I can kick it anytime. I went to my hand, my power.”

“I was just relaxing and enjoying the fight. I enjoy the Guinness.”

“I fought for 10 years in different places, Japan, Canada, the U.S.A. It doesn’t matter. I am the warrior. I am Brazilian. I am the king of KOs, and now I am the champ!”

“I want to thank my brother for giving me this opportunity. Now, I am the champ and the king.”

#3-Patchy Mix (15-1) defeated #6-James Gallagher (11-2) via submission (guillotine choke) at :39 of round three

Patchy Mix:

“I knew he had to get a takedown in the last round because I controlled the second. In the second round, he had me in the guillotine.”

“This crowd surprised me. It’s crazy. It’s like a movie in here.”

“I was nervous and came out flat in that first round. I didn’t expect the fight to be like this.”

“All respect to James (Gallagher). I don’t even know the guy.”

“I came in a pound and a half overweight and need to control that next time. I just want to build off this momentum.”

#7-Pedro Carvalho (12-5) defeated #6-Daniel Weichel (41-13) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Pedro Carvalho “That was the biggest fight of my career.”

“He (Daniel Weichel) beat some of the biggest names in BELLATOR history.”

“I wanted this fight to be clean. I shouldn’t be harsh with myself. It was a win.”

“Deep down I’m happy. Maybe I am too hard on myself. I want to see my fight and what I did wrong.”

“My jab was more successful when I switched to southpaw.”

“This was the most beautiful and special night of my career. It was exactly like I expected. The crowd was exactly how I thought it would be. They gave me strength and energy.”

“I was fighting for my career. I fought the toughest guy in my division. I don’t think I performed that well tonight.”

Ilias Bulaid (3-0) defeated Georges Sasu (5-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

