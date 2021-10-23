Bellator

Bellator 269: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 269: Moscow: Fedor vs Johnson

Main Card:

  • Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (233.5) vs. No. 2 Tim Johnson (264.0)
  • Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Vitaly Minakov (265.0) vs. No. 8 Said Sowma (243.0)
  • 160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: No. 7 Usman Nurmagomedov (160.0) vs. Patrik Pietila (158.5)
  • Middleweight Bout: Anatoly Tokov (185.0) vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov (186.0)

Preliminary Card:

  • Heavyweight Bout: Kirill Sidelnikov (264.0) vs. Rab Truesdale (247.0)
  • Flyweight Bout: Darina Mazdyuk (125.0) vs. Katarzyna Sadura (125.5)
  • 130-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Irina Alekseeva (129.9) vs. Stephanie Page (124.5)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (136.0) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.5)
  • Welterweight Bout: Grachik Bozinyan (170.0) vs. Alexey Shurkevich (171.0)
  • Featherweight Bout: Aiden Lee (147.5)* vs. Alexander Osetrov (145.5)
  • Featherweight Bout: Gadzhi Rabadanov (148.8)* vs. Alexander Belikh (146.0)

* Missed Weight

