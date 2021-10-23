Bellator 269: Weigh-In Results

Main Card:
- Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (233.5) vs. No. 2 Tim Johnson (264.0)
- Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Vitaly Minakov (265.0) vs. No. 8 Said Sowma (243.0)
- 160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: No. 7 Usman Nurmagomedov (160.0) vs. Patrik Pietila (158.5)
- Middleweight Bout: Anatoly Tokov (185.0) vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov (186.0)
Preliminary Card:
- Heavyweight Bout: Kirill Sidelnikov (264.0) vs. Rab Truesdale (247.0)
- Flyweight Bout: Darina Mazdyuk (125.0) vs. Katarzyna Sadura (125.5)
- 130-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Irina Alekseeva (129.9) vs. Stephanie Page (124.5)
- Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (136.0) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.5)
- Welterweight Bout: Grachik Bozinyan (170.0) vs. Alexey Shurkevich (171.0)
- Featherweight Bout: Aiden Lee (147.5)* vs. Alexander Osetrov (145.5)
- Featherweight Bout: Gadzhi Rabadanov (148.8)* vs. Alexander Belikh (146.0)
* Missed Weight
For upcoming event details, check the schedule here
To watch past events on demand, check the Past Events Library here