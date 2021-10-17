Bellator

Bellator 268 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinals

Main Card:

  • Light Heavyweight World Title Main Event: C-Vadim Nemkov (204.7) vs. #5-Julius Anglickas (204)
  • Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinal Bout: #1-Ryan Bader (204.1) vs. #2-Corey Anderson (203.7)
  • Lightweight Bout: #3-Benson Henderson (155.5) vs. Brent Primus (155.4)
  • Featherweight Bout: Henry Corrales (145.6) vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko (145.4)

Preliminary Card:

  • Light Heavyweight Bout: #10-Karl Albrektsson (204.1) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Sullivan Cauley (205.2) vs. Deon Clash (204.2)
  • Lightweight Bout: Nick Browne (155.3) vs. Bobby Lee (156.8)*
  • Middleweight Bout: Gregory Milliard (184.6) vs. Javier Torres (184.3)
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Sumiko Inaba (124.9) vs. Randi Field (125.9)
  • Lightweight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (155.5) vs. Raymond Pina (154.6)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates (135) vs. Raphael Montini de Lima (135)
  • Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (169.9) vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (170.7)
  • Amateur Flyweight Bout: Maria Henderson (123.7) vs. Collette Santiago (126)

*Missed weight

