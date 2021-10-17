Bellator 268: Fight Night Results

Main Card:C-Vadim Nemkov (15-2) defeated #5-Julius Anglickas (10-2) via submission (kimura) at 4:24 of round four

#2-Corey Anderson (16-5) defeated #1-Ryan Bader (28-7, 1 NC) via TKO (punches) at :51 of round one

Brent Primus (11-2) defeated #3-Benson Henderson (28-11) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Henry Corrales (19-6) defeated Vladyslav Parubchenko (16-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card:

#10-Karl Albrektsson (13-3) defeated Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-7-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-0) defeated Jaleel Willis (15-3) via submission (guillotine) at 4:05 of round one

Nick Browne (12-1) defeated Bobby Lee (12-7) via submission (heel hook) at 1:30 of round one

Javier Torres (12-5, 1 NC) defeated Gregory Milliard (12-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sumiko Inaba (3-0) defeated Randi Field (2-1) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:02 of round two

Lance Gibson Jr. (5-0) defeated Raymond Pina (9-5) via TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of round two

Jaylon Bates (4-0) defeated Raphael Montini de Lima (6-5, 1 NC) via submission (armbar) at 3:49 of round one

Sullivan Cauley (2-0) defeated Deon Clash (1-1) via TKO (strikes) at 4:59 of round one

Amateur Bout: Maria Henderson (2-0) defeated Collette Santiago (0-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) :40 of round one

