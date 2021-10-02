Bellator 267: Fight Night Results

Lima vs. Page: Main Card

No. 2-Michael Page (20-1) defeated No. 1-Douglas Lima (32-10) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) Michael Page following his split decision win: “I wanted to finish him. He’s a tough man. I understand why he’s been a champion three times. Even when I hit him with those big shots, he just kept coming and then he started to adjust and make it more difficult. I was confident. I knew he was going to go for a takedown. Every single striker that stands in front of me, I turn them into wrestlers. Every single one of them. Now I want that bling! I’ve come over and got my redemption. Now I want that bling.”

No. 5-Leah McCourt (6-1) defeated Jessica Borga (3-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Leah McCourt after her victory: “I was happy I was able to bring out my striking and my standup in the cage on the night. I’ve always known I could do it. It was nice to just believe in myself a bit more. Hopefully they put me in Dublin in four weeks. I’m not hurt. Just a bit of a sore lip. I could definitely fight in four weeks in Dublin.”

Robert Whiteford (16-4, 1 NC) vs. Andrew Fisher (18-8-1, 1 NC) ends in a no-contest due to an unintentional eye poke at 2:50 of round two

Luke Trainer (5-0) defeated Yannick Bahati (9-6, 1 NC) via TKO (strikes) at 2:50 of round two Luke Trainer calls out Ben ‘Big Tuna’ Parrish: “This was a war. I have so much to learn. I got rocked. First time I ever got rocked. I come back like a savage. I told everyone I’d be a savage. I told everyone I wanted violence. I got violence. I said he’d bleed, he bled. Ben Parrish – I’m coming for you! Nothing but respect. You’re a savage but I’m coming for you, sir. Get me to the States!”

Tim Wilde (14-4) defeated Yves Landu (16-9) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) Tim Wilde following his unanimous decision win: “I was a bit slow getting started, it’s been two years, but it just feels so good to be back and get this victory. I know I hit hard but with a guy like Yves it’s hard to land flush. I hope to get back in here as soon as possible and I would like to fight Charlie Leary or fight the number one fighter in Europe.”

Preliminary Card

Lewis Long (19-6) defeated Michael Dubois (11-8) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at :41 of round one

Davy Gallon (19-7-2) defeated Kane Mousah (13-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Elina Kallionidou (8-4) defeated Petra Castkova (4-4) via submission (heel hook) at 2:07 of round one

Jack Grant (18-7) defeated Nathan Jones (13-11) via TKO (punches) at 2:16 of round one

Fabacary Diatta (8-0) defeated Nathan Rose (7-4) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Chiara Penco (6-3) defeated Katharina Dalisda (5-3) via submission (armbar) at 2:45 of round one

Khurshed Kakhorov (8-0) defeated Jair Junior (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

