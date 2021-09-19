Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Bellator 266: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 266: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero

Bellator MMA 266: Davis vs. Romero will be broadcast LIVE tomorrow, Sunday, September 19 on 10 play at 1200 AEST.

  • Light Heavyweight Main Event: #3-Phil Davis (206) vs. Yoel Romero (205.4)
  • Welterweight Bout: #4-Neiman Gracie (170.6) vs. Mark Lemminger (169.9)
  • Flyweight Bout: #5-Alejandra Lara (125.2) vs. DeAnna Bennett (129.2)*
  • Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6) vs. Saul Rogers (155.7)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: #8-Christian Edwards (204.3) vs. Ben Parrish (205.6)

*Missed weight

For upcoming event details, check the schedule here

To watch past events on demand, check the Past Events Library here

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play