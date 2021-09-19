Bellator 266: Weigh-In Results

Bellator MMA 266: Davis vs. Romero will be broadcast LIVE tomorrow, Sunday, September 19 on 10 play at 1200 AEST.
- Light Heavyweight Main Event: #3-Phil Davis (206) vs. Yoel Romero (205.4)
- Welterweight Bout: #4-Neiman Gracie (170.6) vs. Mark Lemminger (169.9)
- Flyweight Bout: #5-Alejandra Lara (125.2) vs. DeAnna Bennett (129.2)*
- Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6) vs. Saul Rogers (155.7)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: #8-Christian Edwards (204.3) vs. Ben Parrish (205.6)
*Missed weight
