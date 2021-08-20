Bellator 265: Weigh-In Results

Bellator MMA 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov will be broadcast LIVE tomorrow, Saturday, August 21 on 10 play at 1100 AEST.

The welterweight bout pitting number five ranked Logan Storley (11-1) against the debuting Dante Schiro (8-2) has been elevated to the co-main event slot following the cancellation of Adam Borics versus Jay-Jay Wilson.

Bellator MMA 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Main Card:

Heavyweight Bout: #3-Cheick Kongo (247) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264.8)

Welterweight Bout: #5-Logan Storley (170.4) vs. Dante Schiro (170)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcelo Golm (252) vs. Billy Swanson (265.6)

140-Pound Contract Weight Bout: #6-Jornel Lugo (137.4) vs. Keith Lee (140)

Scratched: #3-Adam Borics (145.6) vs. #5-Jay-Jay Wilson (150.4)*

