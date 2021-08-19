Bellator 265: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for the Bellator MMA 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov event taking place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD set to air live on 10 play this Saturday, August 21.

With over 60 professional victories between the No. 3 ranked heavyweight Cheick Kongo (30-11) and Sergei Kharitonov (32-8), the Bellator 265 main event is a true clash of legends with major ramifications on the heavyweight title picture. Additionally, a number one contender fight pitting No. 3 ranked featherweight Adam Borics (17-1) against the undefeated No. 5 ranked featherweight Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0) and the hometown kid, No. 7 ranked Logan Storley (11-1) takes on Dante Schiro (8-2) in welterweight action.

Rounding out the 10 play-televised main card, Marcelo Golm (8-3) makes his Bellator debut against submission specialist Kelvin Tiller (11-5) and undefeated No. 8 ranked bantamweight Jornel Lugo (6-0) squares up against “Killa” Keith Lee (7-4).

Bellator MMA 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Main Card:

Heavyweight Bout: #3-Cheick Kongo (30-11-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (32-8, 2 NC)

Featherweight Bout: #3-Adam Borics (17-1) vs. #5-Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0)

Welterweight Bout: #5-Logan Storley (11-1) vs. Dante Schiro (8-2)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcelo Golm (8-3) vs. Kelvin Tiller (11-5)

140-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Jornel Lugo (6-0) vs. Keith Lee (7-4)

