Bellator 265: Fight Night Results

Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov Main Card:

#3-Cheick Kongo (31-11-2, 1 NC) defeated Sergei Kharitonov (32-9, 2 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:59 of round two

#5-Logan Storley (12-1) defeated Dante Schiro (8-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Marcelo Golm (9-3) defeated Billy Swanson (4-1) via TKO (strikes) at 4:57 of round one

#6-Jornel Lugo (7-0) defeated Keith Lee (7-4) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 5:00 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Fabio Aguiar (18-2) defeated Taylor Johnson (7-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mike Hamel (8-5) defeated Bryce Logan (12-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Archie Colgan (3-0) defeated Ben Simons (3-3) via TKO (punches) at 00:00 of round one

Duane Johnson (6-2) defeated Deven Fisher (4-9) via submission (D'arce Choke) at 1:04 of round one

Bailey Schoenfelder (2-0) defeated Kory Moegenburg (1-3) via TKO (strikes) at 4:11 of round one

For upcoming event details, check the schedule here

To watch past events on demand, check the Past Events Library here