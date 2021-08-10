Bellator 264: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for Bellator MMA 264: Mousasi vs Salter card at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The event contributes to an action-packed month of fights on 10 play and is set to begin live at 11.00 AEST.

In the main event of the evening, Bellator middleweight king Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) puts his world title on the line against jiu-jitsu ace No. 1 ranked middleweight John Salter (18-4). Complimenting this amazing main event is a clash between two of the hardest hitting welterweights on the planet, as former champion Andrey Koreshkov (23-4) takes on the No. 10 ranked welterweight Sabah Homasi (15-9) in the co-main event and No. 3 ranked bantamweight Magomed Magomedov (18-1) squares off with No. 4 ranked Raufeon Stots (16-1) in a bout holding major title implications.

Rounding out the main card is a battle between undefeated heavyweights No. 7 ranked Davion Franklin (3-0) and Everett Cummings (16-0), along with a middleweight bout between KO-machine Ty Gwerder (5-2) and the Bellator-debuting AKA-product Khadzhi Bestaev (10-4).

Bellator MMA 264: Mousasi vs. Salter Main Card: