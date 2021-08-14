Bellator 264: Fight Night Results

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter Main Card

c-Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2) defeated #1-John Salter (18-5) via TKO (punches) at 2:07 of round three

Gegard Mousasi following retaining his middleweight title: “He’s a southpaw so everything is more difficult. It was a little bit more difficult to get my punches in, but other than that I felt good. I’m way stronger than people think. Maybe I look skinny but I’m a lot stronger and physically I was the stronger guy in there. On top, I felt like I could just pressure him, put my weight on him and hurt him with my punches. Make him feel the pressure. It was a five-rounder so in my mind, I’m saying ‘Okay, don’t do everything now because we can go five.’”

Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) defeated #10-Sabah Homasi (15-10) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Andrey Koreshkov following his return to the BELLATOR MMA Cage: “I try to show everybody that I’m here, I can compete, and I can beat anyone. I think I’m one of the top fighters in this division. In my opinion, I must fight with somebody for the third, second or first place. I’m open to anybody. It doesn’t matter. Neiman Gracie, Jason Jackson, Paul Daley, Michael “Venom” Page – anybody!”

#4-Raufeon Stots (17-1) defeated #3-Magomed Magomedov (18-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Raufeon Stots following his impressive victory: “I’ve never claimed to be the best wrestler in MMA, but y’all better stop sleeping on my wrestling. I’m a two-time national champion for a reason. Ain’t nobody stopping me in the wrestling division. I’m the best wrestler in the division.”

#7-Davion Franklin (4-0) defeated Everett Cummings (15-1) via KO (punches) at :21 of round one

Davion Franklin has his sights set on fellow BELLATOR heavyweight Cheick Kongo: “I was just thinking about putting him out. Getting him out in the first round. That was my goal this whole time. I learned just to keep going. By the way, I heard Cheick Kongo commented under Everett Cummings’ Instagram post saying that Everett’s gonna’ tap me out. Hey Cheick Kongo, step up, you’ll get done the same way, if not worse.”

Khadzhi Bestaev (11-4) defeated Ty Gwerder (5-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Khadzhi Bestaev had this to say following a successful BELLATOR debut: “He was bigger than me and very tough, but I knew he was going to gas out. He started gassing out in the second or third round, but I’m still surprised by the decision. I thought it was a draw or maybe a split-decision. But I have to see the fight. In my head, he kicked and punched me so many times so hats off to him. He didn’t give up. I just dropped him a couple of times and that was the difference.”

Preliminary Card:

Pam Sorenson (9-3) defeated Roberta Samad (5-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jeffrey Glossner (3-2) defeated Sebastian Ruiz (2-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28-29-28)

Jon McNeil (1-0) defeated Orlando Mendoza (0-1) via TKO (punches) at 3:57 of round three

