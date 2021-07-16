Bellator 262: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz will be broadcast tomorrow, Saturday, July 17 on 10 play fromm 11.00 a.m. AEST.
Bellator MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Main Card:
- Flyweight World Title Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (125) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (124)
- Heavyweight Bout: #5-Tyrell Fortune (233.5) vs. #7-Matt Mitrione (261)
- Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (135.75) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.5)
- Featherweight Bout: #2-Arlene Blencowe (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)
- Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (186) vs. Travis Davis (186)