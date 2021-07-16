Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Bellator 262: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 262: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz main card

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz will be broadcast tomorrow, Saturday, July 17 on 10 play fromm 11.00 a.m. AEST.

Bellator MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Main Card:

  • Flyweight World Title Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (125) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (124)
  • Heavyweight Bout: #5-Tyrell Fortune (233.5) vs. #7-Matt Mitrione (261)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (135.75) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.5)
  • Featherweight Bout: #2-Arlene Blencowe (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)
  • Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (186) vs. Travis Davis (186)
Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play