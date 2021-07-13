Bellator

Bellator 262: Main Card Updated

Featherweight bout with Australian fighter #2 Arlene Blencowe plus Injury causes major main card shakeup

A main card contest scheduled for this Friday’s Bellator MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz event between Linton Vassell (20-8, 1 NC) and Marcelo Golm (8-3) has been cancelled due to injury. As a result, a bantamweight fight between Team Pitbull Brothers-product Matheus Mattos (12-2-1) and Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8) has been promoted to the main card.

The event will air LIVE on 10 play this Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m. AEST from the Mohegan Sun Arena and Featherweight bout with Australian fighter #2-Arlene Blencowe plus Injury causes major main card shakeup(13-8)and Dayana Silva (9-6), and is headlined by a thrilling Bellator Flyweight World Championship matchup, as undefeated Juliana Velasquez (11-0) defends her prestigious MMA belt against No. 3 ranked Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz (6-2). Kielholtz, who currently holds Bellator Kickboxing’s Flyweight World Title will have the opportunity to make history with a victory by becoming the first fighter to hold both Bellator MMA and Bellator Kickboxing world championships simultaneously.

Bellator MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz Main Card:

  • Flyweight World Title Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (11-0) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (6-2)
  • Heavyweight Bout: #5-Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) vs. #7-Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (12-2-1) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8)
  • Featherweight Bout: #2-Arlene Blencowe <Australian> (13-8) vs. Dayana Silva (9-6)
  • Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (8-0) vs. Travis Davis (10-4)

Fighter Profile: Arlene Blencowe

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

