Bellator 261: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card

Bellator MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card: Saturday, June 26 – Live on 10 play 11.00 AM AEST

  • Interim Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #1-Timothy Johnson (260) vs. #3-Valentin Moldavsky (234)
  • Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (125.5) vs. #3-Kana Watanabe (125.25)
  • Featherweight Bout: #6-Daniel Weichel (145.5) vs. Keoni Diggs (146)
  • Lightweight Bout: #4-Myles Jury (156) vs. #6-Sidney Outlaw (156)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (206) vs. Simon Biyong (204.5)

For upcoming event details, check the schedule here

To watch past events on demand, check the Past Events Library here

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

