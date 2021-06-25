Bellator 261: Weigh-In Results

Bellator MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card: Saturday, June 26 – Live on 10 play 11.00 AM AEST
- Interim Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #1-Timothy Johnson (260) vs. #3-Valentin Moldavsky (234)
- Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (125.5) vs. #3-Kana Watanabe (125.25)
- Featherweight Bout: #6-Daniel Weichel (145.5) vs. Keoni Diggs (146)
- Lightweight Bout: #4-Myles Jury (156) vs. #6-Sidney Outlaw (156)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (206) vs. Simon Biyong (204.5)
