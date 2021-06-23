Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky

Top-ranked heavyweights Timothy Johnson and Valentin Moldavsky clash to determine promotion's first-ever interim champion.

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for Bellator MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky this Friday, June 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The event airs LIVE on 10 play and is headlined by No. 1 ranked heavyweight Timothy Johnson (15-6) versus the streaking No. 3 ranked Valentin Moldavsky (10-1) to determine the first interim champion in the promotion’s history.

An additional four fights compliment the Bellator 261 main card, including a top-five women’s flyweight bout pitting the savvy No. 2 ranked Liz Carmouche (15-7) against the undefeated No. 3 ranked Kana Watanabe (10-0-1) in the co-main event. Also, submission specialists square off as former title challenger No. 6 ranked featherweight Daniel Weichel (40-12) battles the undefeated Keoni Diggs (9-0), and a top-10 lightweight contest between No. 4 ranked Myles Jury (19-5) and No. 6 ranked Sidney Outlaw (15-4). Top light heavyweight prospect Christian Edwards (4-0) now meets Simon Biyong (7-1) to round out the main card after both of their originally scheduled opponents withdrew from their respective matchups.

Bellator MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card:

Interim Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #1-Timothy Johnson (15-6) vs. #3-Valentin Moldavsky (10-1)

Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (15-7) vs. #3-Kana Watanabe (10-0-1)

Featherweight Bout: #6-Daniel Weichel (40-12) vs. Keoni Diggs (9-0)

Lightweight Bout: #4-Myles Jury (19-5) vs. #6-Sidney Outlaw (15-4)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (4-0) vs. Simon Biyong (7-1)

