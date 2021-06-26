Bellator 261: Fight Night Results

Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card

#3-Valentin Moldavsky (11-1) defeated #1-Timothy Johnson (15-7) via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Valentin Moldavsky following his title win: “I’m very tired, I’m very happy I won, I thought it was going to be a little bit of an easier fight, but it is what it is.”

Message for Ryan Bader? “No, not for now, but once I start preparing, I’ll definitely send something out but for now, I’m not saying anything.

#2-Liz Carmouche (16-7) defeated #3-Kana Watanabe (10-1-1) via KO (punches) at :35 of round one

Liz Carmouche after her emphatic victory: “I wanted that finish. I want that belt. I knew tonight I had to have a strong finish to show that I mean it. I also wanted her to make sure she looks back at that fight on her record and remembers me with the strong finish.” “I’m feeling good. I did everything that I wanted to. I said I’d finish her in the first round by 3:23 and I did it faster than expected.”

#6-Sidney Outlaw (16-4) defeated #4-Myles Jury (19-6) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:44 of round three

#6-Daniel Weichel (42-12) defeated Keoni Diggs (9-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Daniel Weichel speaks post victory: “This feels very, very good. I really enjoyed fighting tonight and being here with my team. I had some pressure on my shoulder, but I felt really good.”

Christian Edwards (5-0) defeated Simon Biyong (7-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Christian Edwards on his win: “Honestly, Simon is the toughest guy I’ve ever fought without a doubt. He was strong, he was really strong. A lot stronger than I thought he’d be.” “I wanted to show off a little bit of my striking and what I’ve learned in the gym.”

Preliminary Card:

Soren Bak (15-1) defeated Bobby Lee (7-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Corey Samuels (3-2) defeated Isaiah Hokit (0-1) via knockout (punches) at :10 of round one

Jaylon Bates (3-0) defeated Cody Matthews (1-2) via submission (arm bar) at 4:04 of round two

Taylor Johnson (7-2) defeated Lance Wright (5-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:58 of round one

John de Jesus (14-9) defeated John Macapa (23-6-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

