Bellator 260: Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson

Bellator MMA have today confirmed that Paul “Semtex” Daley (43-17-2) will join the main card of Bellator MMA 260: Lima vs. Amosov, where he will take on No. 3 ranked Jason Jackson (14-4) in an explosive 175-pound contract weight co-main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. on Friday, June 11. The event will be televised live on 10 play from 11.00 AM AEST.

Bellator 260 will be headlined by Welterweight World Champion Douglas Lima (32-8), who will defend his 170-pound title against the undefeated and top-ranked Yaroslav Amosov (25-0).

Elsewhere on the card, No. 9 ranked Tywan Claxton (6-2) faces the undefeated and newly signed Justin Gonzales (11-0) in featherweight action, while Connecticut’s Nick Newell (16-3) takes center stage against promotional debutant Bobby King (9-3) in a 155-pound clash and Demarques Jackson (11-5) meets Mark Lemminger (11-3) at welterweight. Featherweight legacy fighter Lucas Brennan (4-0) takes on Matthew Skibicki (4-3) and Amanda Bell (7-7) takes on Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2) in female featherweight action.

Fighting out of Nottingham, England, the hard-hitting Paul “Semtex” Daley will head into the fight looking to make it three straight wins on the bounce inside the Bellator MMA cage. Daley, who remains one of the most experienced athletes on the Bellator MMA roster with 62 professional MMA fights to his name, returns to action after beating old foe Sabah “The Sleek Sheik” Homasi via TKO at Bellator 257 last month. Daley put on a dominant performance that night, reminding fans of his explosive power and ability to stop his opponent in the second round. With notable wins over Lorenz Larkin, Erick Silva and Saad Awad, Daley is currently the promotion’s No. 8 ranked welterweight athlete. Another win for the 38-year-old in his next fight against Jackson will see him rise up the welterweight rankings and could propel him into contention for a run at the title.

Standing in his way will be 30-year-old Jason Jackson, the electric welterweight who trains out of Sanford MMA in South Florida. Currently riding a four-fight win streak inside the Bellator MMA cage, Jackson put on a dominant display in his last performance against Neiman Gracie at Bellator 255. The win over Gracie is the latest in an impressive run with the promotion, which also includes victories over notable names including Kiichi Kunimoto, Jordan Mein and Benson Henderson. Currently ranked No. 3 in the promotion’s welterweight rankings, Jackson will hope to make it five wins in a row and add another victory to his name when he meets Daley on June 11.

With further bouts set to be announced in the coming weeks, fans can look forward to another stacked card and an unforgettable night of world-class MMA action from the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Bellator MMA 260: Lima vs. Amosov Main Card:

Welterweight World Title Main Event: C-Douglas Lima (32-8) vs. #1-Yaroslav Amosov (25-0)

Contract Weight Co Main Event: #8- Paul Daley (43-17-2) vs. #3 Jason Jackson (14-4)

*Card subject to change.

