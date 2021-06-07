Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov

Bellator MMA Welterweight World Champion Douglas Lima has spent a decade in the Bellator MMA cage carving out a reputation as the best 170 lb. fighter on the planet. A 3-time Bellator MMA world champ with 40 pro fights worth of experience under his belt, “The Phenom” is widely regarded as one of the most explosive knockout artists in the sport to-day. With dynamite in his legs and hands and a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to balance his game out, Lima looks to add yet another chapter to his already storybook career when he collides with one of the most dangerous challengers he’s ever faced.

Sporting an absolutely flawless record of 25-0, top ranked welterweight contender Yaro-slav Amosov steps into the cage with an opportunity to make history by becoming the first Ukrainian MMA fighter to become a world champion of a major promotion. Cut from the same cloth as some of the best boxers of all time, such as the Klitschko brothers, along with some of the best boxers in the world today, such as Vasyl Lomachenko and Alexan-der Usyk, Amosov has proven to be one of the most technical, well rounded fighters in the division while establishing a perfect 6-0 record inside the Bellator MMA cage. Currently just one fight away from capturing the Bellator MMA Welterweight World Championship and solidifying his place in the history books, “Dynamo” aims to prove that he is the best welterweight in the world.

Paul “Semtex” Daley, a name synonymous with some of the most devastating knockouts mixed martial arts has ever seen, enters the cage for the 63rd time while riding a 3-fight win streak. With 34 highlight reel KOs to his credit along with victories over some of the welterweight division’s best, such as Jorge Masvidal and Lorenz Larkin, Daley looks to make his case for a title shot in the near future by dispatching of the #3 ranked contender in his trademark ultra-violent fashion.

Entering the biggest fight of his life on a 4-fight win streak that includes victories over former world champ Benson Henderson and Neiman Gracie, Jason Jackson hopes to ride the wave of momentum he’s currently on all the way to a world title shot. Born and raised in Jamaica before beginning his MMA training in the United States at 19-years-old, “The Ass Kicking Machine” captured a trio of regional MMA titles before his arrival at Bellator. Currently ranked #3 in the welterweight division, Jackson finds himself in a position where fighting for the world championship belt could be right around the corner with an impressive victory over an MMA knockout legend.

Bellator MMA 260: Lima vs. Amosov Main Card:

Welterweight World Title Main Event: c-Douglas Lima (32-8) vs. #1-Yaroslav Amosov (25-0)

175-pound Contract Weight Co-Main Event: #6-Paul Daley (43-17-2) vs. #3-Jason Jackson (14-4)

Featherweight Bout: #6-Aaron Pico (7-3) vs. Aiden Lee (9-4)

128-pound Contract Weight Bout: #10-Vanessa Porto (22-9) vs. Ilara Joanne (9-5) **fight removed

Welterweight Bout: Demarques Jackson (11-5) vs. Mark Lemminger (11-3)