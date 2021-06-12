Bellator 260: Fight Night Results

Bellator MMA 260: Lima vs. Amosov Main Card:

#1-Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) defeated c-Douglas Lima (32-9) via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)\ Yaroslav Amosov after winning the title: “I am happy because this is my life. It’s been a long time in training. It’s the result I wanted and I am happy. Now I must recover. But, it doesn’t matter, I have my undefeated record.”

#3-Jason Jackson (15-4) defeated #6-Paul Daley (43-18-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Jason Jackson following his unanimous decision win: “It’s not easy to come out here and do what me and Paul Daley just did. We came out here, we fought our ass off. “I needed to prove to myself that I could go in there and fight the champ. This guy went five rounds with Douglas Lima. So, I knew if I take this opportunity to fight him and go and fight the way I trained, then I could beat Douglas Lima and win the championship.”

#6-Aaron Pico (8-3) defeated Aiden Lee (9-5) via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:33 of round three Aaron Pico speaks post victory: “He’s a warrior, first of all. My team and I put in a lot of work, but I feel like I could’ve done a little bit better. Thank God I have no injuries, I can fight next month if I needed to. And I just want to say thank you to all of the fans.” “I’ll fight anybody in the top ten honestly. I’ll fight anybody. I feel like I’m ready. I’m sorry I didn’t get the knockout tonight but I’m happy with the submission.”

Mark Lemminger (12-3) defeated Demarques Jackson (11-6) via TKO (punches) at 3:30 of round two Mark Lemminger on his win: “He’s strong. He was slowing down [as the fight went on], but he still felt pretty strong. I was able to control my position. I didn’t make the same mistake I made last time I was here and I put him belly down and I got the stoppage.”

Preliminary Card:

Kyle Crutchmer (7-1) defeated Levan Chokheli (9-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Justin Gonzales (12-0) defeated #9-Tywan Claxton (6-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bobby King (10-3) defeated Nick Newell (16-4) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Lucas Brennan (5-0) defeated Matthew Skibicki (4-4) via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:54 of round one

Marina Mokhnatkina (5-2) defeated #8-Amanda Bell (7-8) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Polizzi (8-1) defeated Gustavo Trujillo (3-2) via submission (straight armbar) at 4:22 of round one

