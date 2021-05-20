Bellator

Bellator 259: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 259: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Main Card

Saturday, May 22 – live on 10 play 11am AEST

  • Featherweight Bout: c-Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. #4-Leslie Smith (143.6)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Darrion Caldwell (135.6) vs. #6-Leandro Higo (137.5)*
  • Middleweight Bout: #3-Austin Vanderford (185.3) vs. #4-Fabian Edwards (185.5)
  • Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (170.3) vs. Maycon Mendonca (170.9)
  • Flyweight Bout: #8-Valerie Loureda (125.8) vs. Hannah Guy (125.2)

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

