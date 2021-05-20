Bellator 259: Weigh-In Results

Saturday, May 22 – live on 10 play 11am AEST
- Featherweight Bout: c-Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. #4-Leslie Smith (143.6)
- Bantamweight Bout: Darrion Caldwell (135.6) vs. #6-Leandro Higo (137.5)*
- Middleweight Bout: #3-Austin Vanderford (185.3) vs. #4-Fabian Edwards (185.5)
- Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (170.3) vs. Maycon Mendonca (170.9)
- Flyweight Bout: #8-Valerie Loureda (125.8) vs. Hannah Guy (125.2)
For upcoming event details, check the schedule here
To watch past events on demand, check the Past Events Library here