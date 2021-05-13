Bellator 259: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for Bellator MMA 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Saturday, May 22 live from Mohegan Sun Arena. The event caps off an exciting month of action for Bellator, and airs LIVE on 10 play at 11 a.m. AEST.

With plans to continue her dominance over the women’s featherweight division, Cris Cyborg (23-2, 1 NC) will put her world championship on the line against No. 4 ranked featherweight Leslie Smith (12-8-1) in a rematch to crown the world’s top 145-pound female athlete.

The Bellator MMA 259 main card on 10 play is loaded from top to bottom, including former bantamweight champion Darion Caldwell (15-4) rematching No. 6 ranked bantamweight Leandro Higo (20-5) in a 135-pound contest, a top-five middleweight clash between the undefeated No. 3 ranked Austin Vanderford (10-0) and No. 4 ranked Fabian Edwards (9-1), and a welterweight matchup that will see the streaking Jaleel Willis (14-2) face off against former LFA champion Maycon Mendonca (11-4), who’ll be making his promotional debut. Capping off the main card action will be the undefeated Jackson Wink-product and No. 9 ranked light heavyweight Christian Edwards (4-0) challenging Mississippi’s Ben Parrish (4-1).

Bellator MMA 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Main Card:

Featherweight World Title Main Event: c-Cris Cyborg (23-2, 1 NC) vs. #4-Leslie Smith (12-8-

Bantamweight Co-Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (15-4) vs. #6-Leandro Higo (20-5)

Middleweight Bout: #3-Austin Vanderford (10-0) vs. #4-Fabian Edwards (9-1)

Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (14-2) vs. Maycon Mendonca (11-4)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #9-Christian Edwards (4-0) vs. Ben Parrish (4-1)

For upcoming event details, check the schedule here

To watch past events on demand, check the Past Events Library here