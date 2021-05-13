Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2

MMA legend Cris Cyborg returns to 10 play to further cement her status as the greatest female fighter of all time after carving a path of destruction through the featherweight di-vision that lasted over a decade and ultimately led her to the Bellator MMA Women’s Featherweight World Championship. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most dominant mixed martial artists of all-time, Cyborg has shown no signs of slowing down since her arrival at Bellator MMA, capturing the world title via TKO in her debut, then scoring the 1st submission win of her career in her first title defense, she now looks to make the second defense of her crown against a woman she knows very well…

Leslie “The Peacemaker” Smith has waited five long years for her shot at redemption, and this time around the stakes couldn't be higher. The first encounter between Smith and Cris Cyborg took place in May of 2016 at a time when Cyborg hadn’t lost in over a decade, with Smith coming up in weight to take a fight very few wanted. The result was yet another first round TKO victory for Cyborg, but that first encounter lit a flame inside Smith, resulting in four impressive victories that has led her to the ultimate opportunity in combat sports, a chance to defeat the greatest of all time while capturing her first world title.

Making his return to 135 pounds after competing in the Bellator MMA Featherweight World Grand Prix, Darrion Caldwell has his sites set on reclaiming the bantamweight world title belt he once held. The NCAA Division I National Wrestling Champion recently switched gyms and currently trains at Sanford MMA alongside fellow Bellator MMA standouts Anthony Johnson, Logan Storley, Jason Jackson and Adam Borics. With a new focus and a new team, Caldwell hopes to reveal “The Wolf” 2.0 in this matchup with a dangerous Brazilian from Team Pitbull Brothers that he’s extremely familiar with…

A former 2-time MMA champion with one of the most dangerous submission games in the division, Leandro Higo will enter the cage looking for redemption while also establishing himself as one of the top contenders at bantamweight. With his first encounter with Darrion Caldwell ending with Higo been submitted via guillotine choke in the first round over three years ago, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt finally gets his chance to even the score.

