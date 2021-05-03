Bellator

Bellator 258: Yoel Romero

Bellator statement on Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero did not clear pre-fight medical testing and as a result, his Bellator MMA debut against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has been postponed. Bellator will confirm a tournament alternate to face “Rumble” Johnson in the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix as soon as possible.

Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis will go on as scheduled on Saturday, May 8, live on 10 play at 11AM AEST. The event features the Bellator bantamweight world championship main event between champion Juan Archuleta and Sergio Pettis, a welterweight bout pitting Michael “Venom” Page against Derek Anderson, and a lightweight tilt between Patricky “Pitbull” and Peter Queally. Additional fights for the main card are to be announced.

Romero will become eligible to reapply for clearance to compete in the coming months, and we look forward to seeing him make his Bellator debut in the near future. Bellator MMA will look to reschedule the highly anticipated Johnson versus Romero matchup at a future date.

