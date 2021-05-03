Bellator

Bellator 258: Main Card Confirmed

The complete main card for Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis

Bellator MMA has today confirmed the full slate of fights for this Saturday's Bellator MMA 258: Archuleta vs Pettis card inside the Mohegan Sun Arena. The event is the first of two being held in May, and kicks off an exciting month of fights on 10 play with the action set to begin live at 11 a.m. AEST.

In the main event of the evening, Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta (25-2) puts his Bellator Bantamweight World Title on the line for the first time against No. 1 ranked 135-pounder Sergio “SP” Pettis (20-5). In addition to the headliner, three other main card bouts are confirmed, with the co-main event featuring a Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal bout with Team Pitbull product Jose “Gugu” Augusto (7-2, 1 NC) stepping up on a week’s notice to fight a debuting Anthony “Rumble” Johnson (22-6).

Rounding out main card action is a lightweight grudge match pitting the No. 2 ranked Patricky Pitbull (23-9) against the resilient Irishman, Peter Queally (12-5-1), and a must-watch bout between the No. 2 ranked welterweight Michael “Venom” Page (18-1) and No. 6 ranked welterweight Derek Anderson (17-3-1), a fight that has been booked twice previously, but was derailed due to injuries.

Bellator MMA 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis Main Card:

  • Bantamweight Title Bout: c-Juan Archuleta (25-2) vs. #1-Sergio Pettis (20-5)
  • Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: Anthony Johnson (22-6) vs. Jose “Gugu” Augusto (7-2, 1 NC)
  • Lightweight Bout: #2-Patricky Pitbull (23-9) vs. Peter Queally (12-5-1)
  • 175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: #2-Michael Page (18-1) vs. #6-Derek Anderson (17-3, 1 NC)

