Bellator 258: Fight Night Results

Bellator MMA 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis Main Card:

#1-Sergio Pettis (21-5) defeated c-Juan Archuleta (25-3) via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Sergio Pettis after winning the title:

“It feels great [to win a world title in front of his brother, Anthony Pettis]. He’s been telling me I’m one of the best ever since I started this and to finally be able to join him and get my own belt is amazing. It feels like a dream come true. Big thank you to Juan Archuleta for this opportunity and for the fight. You’re a tough athlete, a great father and thank you for everything.

“I knew I was just getting the better of the exchanges. He hit me with some good shots but I knew my shots were hitting him a little cleaner, a little bit harder. I was very calculated, calm. He said there was a storm coming and there was heavy tides but I was out here and I was water tonight. I was just flowing. It was my night.

“I know Raufeon [Stots] is a great athlete, a great father as well. He’s a great teammate who helped me prep for this fight. My takedown defense was on point thanks Raufeon Stots. It is what it is. He’s got a family to feed. He’s got another kid on the way so it is what it is. I’m not here to take away anyone’s opportunity just because we’re on the same team. I’ll always have love for Rauf but if that’s what it has to be, I guess that’s what it has to be.

“I also would like to call out Horiguchi. I would love to represent BELLATOR vs. Rizin. Ant’s got two belts and it’d be a great opportunity to get my second belt as well.”

Anthony Johnson (23-6) defeated Jose “Gugu” Augusto (7-3, 1 NC) via KO (punch) a 1:30 of round two

“Rumble” Johnson on returning to action:

“I felt like I was home. I felt like this was natural and what I’m supposed to do. I didn’t feel uncomfortable. You know me. I go out here and I really swing and I really give it my all.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight. I like [Vadim] Nemkov. He brings it. He’s the total package. He can submit you. He can take you down and he can strike. There’s nothing that that man can’t do. I look forward to testing him with my old skills. We’re still in with the old. We’re not in with the new.”

Peter Queally (13-5-1) defeated #2-Patricky Pitbull (23-9) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at :01 of round three

Peter Queally speaks post victory:

“It was a lot of pain, but you know me. You need to kill me to get me out of here. If you think you’re going to stop me with leg kicks, you need another plan. It’s not going to happen.

“This is what I love. You know me. I want to fight. A real fight. And that’s why I wanted to fight Patricky and that’s why I want to fight his brother next. It’s one all. Let’s me and Patricio settle this SBG-Pitbull feud now. That’s the only way to do it. I think he’s going to win the tournament against AJ. Good luck to him. And then he should defend his belt against me. Let’s settle this once and for all. He has to have respect for what I did to his brother there. And if he doesn’t want to fight me after that, then I’m going to lose respect for him.”

#2-Michael Page (19-1) defeated #6-Derek Anderson (17-4, 1 NC) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of round one

Michael Page on what is next…

“He’s a tough guy. I really do respect that guy. Very tough, young guy. He will be back. One hundred percent I know that. We’ll probably end up meeting again and it will be a different fight. I’m used to tough guys. Tough guys are only good when they can hit their target. Strength means everything when you can land it but it means nothing when you can’t, and that’s my whole thing.

“Everybody knows who I want. There’s one redemption fight I’m looking for. He’s constantly got excuses. For me now, I’m not even interested in calling his name. Everyone knows who he is. We will meet.”

Preliminary Card Results:

#4-Raufeon Stots (16-1) defeated #7-Josh Hill (20-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lorenz Larkin (23-7, 1 NC) defeated Rafael Carvalho (16-6) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

#2-Patchy Mix (14-1) defeated Albert Morales (10-7-1) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:40 of round three

#6-Johnny Eblen (8-0) defeated Daniel Madrid (18-7) via KO (punches) at 2:44 of round one

Johnny Campbell (21-13, 1 NC) defeated Henry Corrales (18-6) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:12 of round two

Johnny Soto (4-1) defeated Weber Almeida (5-1) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Erik Perez (20-8) defeated Blaine Shutt (8-5) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

