Bellator 258: Blockbuster Welterweight Showdown

Bellator MMA has today announced the addition of a highly-anticipated welterweight bout to the main card of Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis on Saturday, May 8. The poster boy of UK MMA, England’s Michael “Venom” Page (18-1) will finally get to meet U.S. star Derek “The Barbaric” Anderson (17-3) in a fight that has been targeted for four years.

One of the most sought-after match-ups in the division, Page is currently ranked #2 in Bellator’s welterweight rankings while Anderson sits at #6. Page will be targeting a fifth-straight win inside the Bellator cage, his last outing came at the historic Bellator 248 event in Paris where he defeated Scotland’s Ross Houston by way of unanimous decision. Anderson meanwhile heads into the bout on a three-fight winning streak after an impressive second round knockout victory over Killys Mota on his last appearance.

The fight will go down on a main card stacked with spectacular, high-stakes bouts inside Bellator's fight sphere – the Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event will see bantamweight champion Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta (25-2) defend his title for the first time against Sergio “S.P.” Pettis (20-5). Also in bantamweight action, Ireland’s James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher (11-1) will go toe-to-toe with America’s Patrick “Patchy” Mix (13-1). Submission-expert Gallagher, who earned his fourth straight win in Milan last October with a masterful first round victory over Cal Ellenor will be targeting the Mix fight to climb from #5 in the bantamweight rankings and hunt down a title shot. Mix, currently ranked #2 will be seeking to bounce back after being edged out in his title fight against Archuleta.

Also in action, MMA fan-favourites Yoel “The Soldier of God” Romero (13-5) and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson (22-6) make their promotional debuts in a clash of the titans. The fight is part of BELLATOR’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament, which also features Vadim Nemkov and Phil Davis who meet each other inside the Bellator's cage this coming weekend.

Bantamweight World Title Bout: Juan Archuleta (25-2) vs. Sergio Pettis (20-5)

Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Anthony Johnson (22-6) vs. Yoel Romero(13-5)

Bantamweight Bout: Patchy Mix (13-1) vs. James Gallagher (11-1)

Welterweight Bout: Michael Page (18-1) vs. Derek Anderson (17-3)

For all upcoming events, check the schedule here

To watch past events on-demand check the Past Events Library