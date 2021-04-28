Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis

Having won 20 of his last 21 fights with the lone defeat coming to Bellator GOAT Patricio Pitbull at featherweight, Juan Archuleta has been nothing short of dominant at 135 pounds on his way to becoming the Bellator MMA world champ. A national wrestling champion known for his relentless pace and the knockout power in his hands, Archuleta looks to further cement himself as one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world today.

A world class veteran and brother of former MMA champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, Sergio Pettis signed with Bellator with the goal of becoming a world champion, and now he’s just one win away from turning that dream into a reality. As dangerous standing as he is on the ground with black belts in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Taekwondo, Pettis will need to put it all together and have the performance of his life to leave Connecticut with the ultimate prize in combat sports around his waist.

With his legacy as one of the most devastating strikers in the history of the sport already etched in stone, Anthony Johnson arrives in Bellator MMA with a mission to capture his first world championship. A legendary knockout specialist with victories over fellow Grand Prix fighters Ryan Bader and Phil Davis, Johnson looks to remind the world just why they call him “Rumble” while earning a crack at the Bellator MMA light heavyweight crown in his next fight.

No stranger to MMA fans world-wide, Yoel Romero has carved out a reputation for him-self over the years as one off MMA’s pound-for-pound best. A freestyle wrestling world champion with dynamite in his hands and highlight reel knockouts of some of the best fighters in the world such as Lyoto Machida, Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman already on his resume, Romero looks to add another one of the sport’s elite to his hit list on his way to a world title shot against reigning champ Vadim Nemkov.

** Update ** Bellator Statement on Yoel Romero

Fighter Profiles

For all upcoming events, check the schedule here

To watch past events on-demand check the Past Events Library