Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Bellator 257: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 257: Weigh-In Results

Nemkov vs. Davis 2 Main Card

The Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix charges forward as reigning light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov makes the first defense of his title against former Bellator MMA world champ Phil Davis in a rematch over two years in the making, while Corey Anderson looks to build on the momentum of his highly impressive Bellator MMA debut when he collides with the hard-hitting Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov.

  • Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: c-Vadim Nemkov (204.5) vs. #2-Phil Davis (205)
  • Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: #3-Corey Anderson (204.75) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (204.5)
  • Woman’s Flyweight Bout: #7-Veta Arteaga (124.5) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.75)
  • 175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Paul Daley (174.75) vs. #8-Sabah Homasi (175)

For all upcoming events, check the schedule here

To watch past events on-demand check the Past Events Library

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play