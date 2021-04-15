Bellator 257: Weigh-In Results

The Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix charges forward as reigning light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov makes the first defense of his title against former Bellator MMA world champ Phil Davis in a rematch over two years in the making, while Corey Anderson looks to build on the momentum of his highly impressive Bellator MMA debut when he collides with the hard-hitting Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov.

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: c-Vadim Nemkov (204.5) vs. #2-Phil Davis (205)

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: #3-Corey Anderson (204.75) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (204.5)

Woman’s Flyweight Bout: #7-Veta Arteaga (124.5) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.75)

175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Paul Daley (174.75) vs. #8-Sabah Homasi (175)

For all upcoming events, check the schedule here

To watch past events on-demand check the Past Events Library