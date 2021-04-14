Bellator 257: Main Card Confirmed

Newly-crowned light heavyweight king Vadim Nemkov (12-2) will take on the No. 2 ranked light heavyweight Phil Davis (22-5) in a rematch three years in the making for both the light heavyweight strap, and to advance to the semifinals of the Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

Completing this stacked main card are three other must-watch bouts, including No. 3 ranked Corey Anderson (14-5) welcoming the highly-touted former ACA champ Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1) to the Bellator cage in a Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal matchup; a 175-pound contract weight bout between MMA legend Paul Daley (41-17) and the always-exciting No. 8 ranked welterweight Sabah Homasi (15-8); and a women’s flyweight contest matching No. 7 ranked Veta Arteaga (5-4) against Desiree Yanez (5-2).

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: c-Vadim Nemkov (12-2) vs. #2-Phil Davis (22-5)

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: #3-Corey Anderson (14-5) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-

175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Paul Daley (16-1) vs. #8-Sabah Homasi (15-8)

Flyweight Bout: #7-Veta Arteaga (5-4) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-2)

